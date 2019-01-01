Head to head: Formula 1 vs Formula E

FORMULA 1 v FORMULA E
WEIGHT (INC DRIVER): 702kg, 898kg
MAX POWER: 710kW, 200kW
0-100KM/H: 2.1 secs, 3 secs
MAX SPEED: 378km/h, 225km/h
NOISE LEVELS: 134dB, 80dB
Like Formula 1, Formula E is a racing championship with single-seater, open cockpit cars, but the vehicles are entirely battery-powered. With a top speed of 225km/h and a power-to-weight ratio 35 per cent higher than a Tesla Roadster, they are no slouch. But F1 cars still win – their 1.6-litre petrol/electric hybrid engine has more than three times the power.