Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. Head to head: Formula 1 vs Formula E
Head to head: Formula 1 vs Formula E © Getty Images

Head to head: Formula 1 vs Formula E

Zoom, zoom… in a race to the finish line who would win?

FORMULA 1 v FORMULA E

Advertisement

WEIGHT (INC DRIVER): 702kg, 898kg

MAX POWER: 710kW, 200kW

0-100KM/H: 2.1 secs, 3 secs

MAX SPEED: 378km/h, 225km/h

NOISE LEVELS: 134dB, 80dB

Advertisement

Like Formula 1, Formula E is a racing championship with single-seater, open cockpit cars, but the vehicles are entirely battery-powered. With a top speed of 225km/h and a power-to-weight ratio 35 per cent higher than a Tesla Roadster, they are no slouch. But F1 cars still win – their 1.6-litre petrol/electric hybrid engine has more than three times the power.

Tags

You may like

Do crashed electric vehicles pose a fire or electrocution risk? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Do crashed electric vehicles pose a fire or electrocution risk?

Is it better to walk or run in the rain? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Is it better to walk or run in the rain?

What’s the simplest unsolved maths problem? © Getty Images
Everyday science

What’s the simplest unsolved maths problem?

Does the plastic debris found in bottled water affect our bodies? © Getty Images
The Human Body

Does the plastic debris found in bottled water affect our bodies?

Can you weigh the world? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Can you weigh the world? Revolutionary experiments in physics

Can smart speakers eavesdrop on our conversations? © Alamy
Future Technology

Can smart speakers eavesdrop on our conversations?

Do birds wee? © Getty Images
Nature

Do birds wee?

Hannah Fry
Everyday science

What’s the deal with algorithms? – Hannah Fry