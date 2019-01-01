Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. How did the bouncing bomb work?
How did the bouncing bomb work? © Getty Images

How did the bouncing bomb work?

Asked by: Abbey-Leigh Thompson, Leeds

There’s some nifty physics behind the dam-busting bombs that were used by the British in WWII. Just like skipping stones, to make a bomb bounce off water you need to have enough speed and a perfect angle (about 7° in the case of the bomb).

Advertisement

If you get these just right, conservation of momentum means that the water pushes back on the bomb and kicks it up in the air. For multiple bounces, the magic ingredient is spin. Spin the bomb and you stabilise its motion, like a frisbee or a gyroscope.

How did the bouncing bomb work?

The designers of the bouncing bomb made use of these principles, with the aim of saving the British bombers the tricky task of hitting a German dam bang on target. The cylindrical bombs were spun on launch, making them bounce several times, and as the bombs completed their final bounce, the spin even made them sink in a curved trajectory towards the dam.

Read more:

Advertisement

Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine for fascinating new Q&As every month and follow @sciencefocusQA on Twitter for your daily dose of fun facts.

Tags

You may like

The thought experiment: How can I jump safely from a moving car? © Acute Graphics
Everyday science

The thought experiment: How can I jump safely from a moving car?

Is there anything smaller than a quark? © Getty Images
Everyday science

What holds together the protons and neutrons in an atom’s nucleus?

How fast would someone have to go to run on water? © iStock
Everyday science

How fast would someone have to go to run on water?

Is anything actually 2D? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Is anything actually 2D?

Why does water freeze instantly when you hit a bottle just out of the freezer? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why does water freeze instantly when you hit a bottle just out of the freezer?

Are there any quantum effects that we can see in everyday life? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Are there any quantum effects that we can see in everyday life?

Why does glass shatter so violently? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why does glass shatter so violently?

Why does one kilogram of feathers have more mass than one kilogram of iron? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why does one kilogram of feathers have more mass than one kilogram of iron?