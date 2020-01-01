Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. How did the heart become synonymous with love?
How did the heart become synonymous with love? © Getty Images

How did the heart become synonymous with love?

Asked by: Sandra Meyer, Exeter

The Ancient Egyptians noticed that the veins and arteries, as well as many nerves, radiate outwards from the heart, and concluded that it was central to both reason and emotion. Later, the Ancient Greeks moved responsibility for rational thought to the brain, but passion has always remained associated with the heart.

Advertisement

The adrenaline surge from any strong emotion has a powerful effect on our heart rate, so naturally we feel the pangs of love and attraction in our chest first.

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

luis villazon

Luis Villazon

Q&A expert

Luis trained as a zoologist, but now works as a science and technology educator. In his spare time he builds 3D-printed robots, in the hope that he will be spared when the revolution inevitably comes.

Tags

You may like

Are pandas less fertile than other animals? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Are pandas less fertile than other mammals?

Is being single bad for your health? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Is being single bad for your health?

The Science of Online Dating © Getty Images
Everyday science

I’m entering the world of online dating. How do I improve my chances of getting a match?

Is it better to walk or run in the rain? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Is it better to walk or run in the rain?

Can you fool a lie detector? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Can you fool a lie detector?

What is dust made of? © iStock
Everyday science

What is dust made of?

How is the internet changing the way we behave? © Getty Images
Everyday science

How is the internet changing the way we behave?

How are calories in food calculated? © Getty Images
Everyday science

How are calories in food calculated?