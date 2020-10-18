Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. How do noise-cancelling headphones cancel sounds?
How do noise-cancelling headphones work? © Getty Images

How do noise-cancelling headphones cancel sounds?

Noise-cancelling headphones use a phenomenon called 'destructive interference'.

Noise-cancelling headphones cancel out unwanted sound by creating an opposing sound wave that mimics the noise you want to get rid of, but just 180° out of phase. This means that when one sound wave is at its highest peak, the other is at its lowest, effectively cancelling each other out. This is known as ‘destructive interference’.

Advertisement

To make this happen, several components are required to work together. First, there is a microphone on the earcup to listen out for annoying external sound. When any such noise is registered, the microphone reports back to the noise-cancelling circuitry with the frequency and amplitude of the incoming sound wave.

Graphic showing noise-cancelling © Acute Graphics
© Acute Graphics

With this information, the ‘out-of-phase’ sound is created and then fed into the headphone speakers, along with the music you’re playing. This masks the external noise without being audible itself or affecting the music you’re listening to.

It works best with lower frequencies, like transport noise, and while it can’t erase unwanted sound entirely, around 70 per cent of ambient noise can be blocked using this method. Just remember to keep the headphones’ battery charged – active noise cancellation requires power to work.

Read more about the science of sound:

Advertisement

Authors

Verity Burns

Tags

355-300x250
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 40% off an annual subscription*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Why do some buildings hum in high winds? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why do some buildings hum in high winds?

How do we convert audio from analogue to digital and back? © Alamy
Everyday science

How do we convert audio from analogue to digital and back?

Why does inhaling helium change your voice? © iStock
Everyday science

Why does inhaling helium change your voice?

How does a soundbar simulate three-dimensional sound? © Acute Graphics
Everyday science

How does a soundbar simulate three-dimensional sound?

How fast does sound travel through water? © Raja Lockey
Everyday science

How fast does sound travel through water?

Do I need to buy expensive wires for good audio quality? © Alamy
Everyday science

Do I need to buy expensive wires for good audio quality?

How high must you sing to shatter a wine glass? © Getty Images
Everyday science

How high must you sing to shatter a wine glass?

How do you create absolute silence? © Getty Images
Everyday science

How do you create absolute silence?