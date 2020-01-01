Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. How do seizure alert dogs predict seizures?
How do seizure alert dogs predict seizures? © Getty Images

How do seizure alert dogs predict seizures?

Asked by: Edward Seymour, Hove

Seizure alert dogs are trained to give a consistent signal (such as barking, or jumping up and pawing), anywhere from 5 to 45 minutes before their owner suffers a seizure. The prevailing hypothesis is that the dogs are able to spot subtle behaviour cues, but it’s also possible that they are detecting some unique smell – perhaps a chemical in their owner’s sweat.

Advertisement

Seizure alert dogs are a controversial topic of research and there is still some scepticism about how accurate their predictions are, never mind what the exact mechanism is. But seizure alert training is still valuable, because untrained dogs find it very stressful when their owner has a seizure, and training a dog to react in some predefined way before or during a seizure is reassuring to them.

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

luis villazon

Luis Villazon

Q&A expert

Luis trained as a zoologist, but now works as a science and technology educator. In his spare time he builds 3D-printed robots, in the hope that he will be spared when the revolution inevitably comes.

Tags

You may like

Are humans the only animals that get drunk? © iStock
Everyday science

Are humans the only animals that get drunk?

Are our pets bad for the environment? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Are our pets bad for the environment?

Do any other animals have baby teeth and adult teeth? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Do any other animals have baby teeth and adult teeth?

Do animals get embarrassed? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Do animals get embarrassed?

Why are little dogs so much more annoying than big dogs? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why are little dogs so much more annoying than big dogs?

What’s the oldest invention that we still use today? © Dan Bright
Everyday science

What’s the oldest invention that we still use today?

Head to head: Orca vs Great White Shark
Everyday science

Head to head: Orca vs Great White Shark

If water contains hydrogen, which is flammable, why doesn't it burn? © iStock
Everyday science

If water contains hydrogen, which is flammable, why doesn’t it burn?