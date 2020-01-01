Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. How does water evaporate without boiling?
How does water evaporate without boiling? © Getty Images

How does water evaporate without boiling?

Asked by: Toby Graham, Shrewsbury

Liquid water is made up of molecules of H2O attracted to one another by intermolecular forces known as ‘hydrogen bonds’. These are relatively weak, and there are always some H20 molecules whizzing around with enough energy to break free of their neighbours, even at temperatures well below 100°C. These can then escape – ‘evaporate’ – into the air. Even more evaporation will take place if the surrounding air pressure is reduced, for example by going to high altitude.

Advertisement

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

robert matthews

Robert Matthews

Science writer

Robert is a science writer and visiting professor of science at Aston University. He likes maths, West End musicals and hamsters.

Tags

940x530subsbanner

Or get free home delivery on the next 3 issues of BBC Science Focus Magazine, plus save on the shop price & no long-term commitment

BUY NOW

You may like

Is it better to walk or run in the rain? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Is it better to walk or run in the rain?

If water contains hydrogen, which is flammable, why doesn't it burn? © iStock
Everyday science

If water contains hydrogen, which is flammable, why doesn’t it burn?

How are fragrances removed to make fragrance-free products? © Getty Images
Everyday science

How are fragrances removed to make fragrance-free products?

How fast would someone have to go to run on water? © iStock
Everyday science

How fast would someone have to go to run on water?

What's in laundry pods? © Getty Images
Everyday science

What’s in laundry pods?

What's in Nail Varnish? © Getty Images
Everyday science

What’s in nail varnish?

Why does water freeze instantly when you hit a bottle just out of the freezer? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why does water freeze instantly when you hit a bottle just out of the freezer?

Why is water so strange? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why is water so strange?