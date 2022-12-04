There are several parts of a smart meter that use electricity. They have little computers and communications circuits to let them talk to each other and the energy company, which use minimal energy.

Your gas meter circuits are powered by a battery, which needs replacing every 10 years or so. Your electricity meter powers itself from the electricity supply, but doesn’t charge you for its own energy. You’re also given an in-home display to see your usage. In a year, it uses less than 1kW of energy, costing about £1. But it’s optional – you can also unplug it.

Asked by: Kay Hughes, via email

