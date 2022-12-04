There are several parts of a smart meter that use electricity. They have little computers and communications circuits to let them talk to each other and the energy company, which use minimal energy.

Advertisement

Your gas meter circuits are powered by a battery, which needs replacing every 10 years or so. Your electricity meter powers itself from the electricity supply, but doesn’t charge you for its own energy. You’re also given an in-home display to see your usage. In a year, it uses less than 1kW of energy, costing about £1. But it’s optional – you can also unplug it.

Read more:

Asked by: Kay Hughes, via email

Advertisement

To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don't forget to include your name and location)

Authors

Dr Peter Bentley
Dr Peter Bentley

Dr Peter Bentley is a computer scientist and author who is based at University College London. He is the author of books including 10 Short Lessons in Artificial Intelligence and Robotics and Digital Biology: How nature is transforming our technology and our lives.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored Deals

BBC Science Focus Magazine subscription offer

Subscription offer

  • Get Christmas wrapped up early with a gift subscription to BBC Science Focus Magazine.
  • Subscribe from just £16.50 every 6 issues by Direct Debit.
  • FREE UK delivery.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement