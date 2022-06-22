Science Focus - the home of BBC Science Focus Magazine
How often should I reboot/shut my computer down? © Getty Images

How often should I reboot my computer?

By
Published: 22nd June, 2022 at 18:00
Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine and get 6 issues for just £9.99

The phrase 'have you tried turning it off and on again?' might actually be sound advice.

It depends on the computer. A Windows computer should be shut down, or even better, restarted, once a week or so with ‘fast startup’ turned off to ensure it properly shuts down all processes and cleans up. Mac computers tend to be a little more stable and may only need to be restarted with system installs or upgrades.

Advertisement

A Linux machine usually needs few restarts.

One advantage of a restart is that it clears everything from memory, which might resolve misbehaving applications – a slow computer running hot for no obvious reason may need this remedy as a last resort.

However, multiple power-downs per day may stress the machine and reduce its lifespan.

Read more:

Asked by: James Moore, via email

Advertisement

To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don't forget to include your name and location)

Authors

Dr Peter Bentley
Dr Peter Bentley

Dr Peter Bentley is a computer scientist and author who is based at University College London. He is the author of books including 10 Short Lessons in Artificial Intelligence and Robotics and Digital Biology: How nature is transforming our technology and our lives.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine

Subscription offer

Subscribe and try your first 3 issues for just £5. After your introductory period you will pay just £22.99 every 6 issues by Direct Debit. Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery.

SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement

Sponsored content

Science Focus Podcast

Listen to some of the brightest names in science and technology talk about the ideas and breakthroughs shaping our world.

LISTEN