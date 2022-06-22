How often should I reboot my computer?

It depends on the computer. A Windows computer should be shut down, or even better, restarted, once a week or so with ‘fast startup’ turned off to ensure it properly shuts down all processes and cleans up. Mac computers tend to be a little more stable and may only need to be restarted with system installs or upgrades.

A Linux machine usually needs few restarts.

One advantage of a restart is that it clears everything from memory, which might resolve misbehaving applications – a slow computer running hot for no obvious reason may need this remedy as a last resort.

However, multiple power-downs per day may stress the machine and reduce its lifespan.

Asked by: James Moore, via email

