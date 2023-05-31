Eggs should be stored at a constant temperature below 20°C, according to the scheme that hands out British Lion marks for eggs laid by hens vaccinated against salmonella. Unless you have a cool larder, it is best to store your eggs in the fridge in their original box to prevent odours from surrounding foods breaking through their porous shells.

Don’t be tempted to use the egg storage section in the fridge door, because the temperature is too variable with the door’s frequent opening. Take the eggs out of the fridge half an hour before cooking to ensure that the shells don’t crack when boiling and that they have optimal binding qualities when baking.

Asked by: Thomas Green, Salisbury

