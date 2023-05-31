How to actually store your eggs properly, according to science
Are you storing your eggs wrong?
Eggs should be stored at a constant temperature below 20°C, according to the scheme that hands out British Lion marks for eggs laid by hens vaccinated against salmonella. Unless you have a cool larder, it is best to store your eggs in the fridge in their original box to prevent odours from surrounding foods breaking through their porous shells.
Don’t be tempted to use the egg storage section in the fridge door, because the temperature is too variable with the door’s frequent opening. Take the eggs out of the fridge half an hour before cooking to ensure that the shells don’t crack when boiling and that they have optimal binding qualities when baking.
Read more:
- Why are eggs so useful in baking, and are there any substitutes?
- Why do eggs taste so different, depending on how they’re cooked?
- Should eggs be stored pointed end down?
- Why do hard-boiled eggs sometimes get a grey ring round the yolk?
Asked by: Thomas Green, Salisbury
To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don't forget to include your name and location)
Authors
Dr Emma Davies is a science writer and editor with a PhD in food chemistry from the University of Leeds. She writes about all aspects of chemistry, from food and the environment to toxicology and regulatory science.
Sponsored Deals
May Half Price Sale
- Save up to 52% when you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine.
- Risk - free offer! Cancel at any time when you subscribe via Direct Debit.
- FREE UK delivery.
- Stay up to date with the latest developments in the worlds of science and technology.