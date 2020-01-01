If you ate your Christmas chocs too quickly and swallowed some foil, would you die?

The aluminium foil that’s used to wrap chocolates will react with the hydrochloric acid in the stomach to some extent, but this isn’t a serious cause for concern. Even if all the aluminium in a typical chocolate wrapper spent long enough in the stomach to completely react, it would still give you less than 2 per cent of the acute toxic dose of aluminium chloride. That’s the worst-case scenario, though – scrunched balls of foil typically pass all the way through, largely undigested.

Advertisement

Read more: