Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. If you ate your Christmas chocs too quickly and swallowed some foil, would you die?
If you ate your Christmas chocs too quickly and swallowed some foil, would you die? © Getty Images

If you ate your Christmas chocs too quickly and swallowed some foil, would you die?

Couldn’t even wait to rip off the shiny wrapping and consume the chocolatey goodness beneath? It’ll be ok, hopefully it will ‘pass’.

The aluminium foil that’s used to wrap chocolates will react with the hydrochloric acid in the stomach to some extent, but this isn’t a serious cause for concern. Even if all the aluminium in a typical chocolate wrapper spent long enough in the stomach to completely react, it would still give you less than 2 per cent of the acute toxic dose of aluminium chloride. That’s the worst-case scenario, though – scrunched balls of foil typically pass all the way through, largely undigested.

Advertisement

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

luis villazon

Luis Villazon

Q&A expert

Luis trained as a zoologist, but now works as a science and technology educator. In his spare time he builds 3D-printed robots, in the hope that he will be spared when the revolution inevitably comes.

Tags

You may like

I love the taste of curry, but I can’t stand the burn. Can I build up a tolerance to it? © Getty Images
Everyday science

I love the taste of curry, but I can’t stand the burn. Can I build up a tolerance to it?

What happens to your body after eating Christmas dinner? © Getty Images
The Human Body

What happens to your body after eating Christmas dinner?

How long before extra calories show on the scales? © Getty Images
Everyday science

How long before extra calories show on the scales?

Why doesn't a flaming Christmas pudding burn? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why doesn’t a flaming Christmas pudding burn?

Could a human live on water and supplement tablets? © iStock
The Human Body

Could a human live on water and supplement tablets?

Can you fool a lie detector? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Can you fool a lie detector?

How are calories in food calculated? © Getty Images
Everyday science

How are calories in food calculated?

Is green tea better for you than breakfast tea © iStock
Everyday science

Is green tea better for you than breakfast tea?