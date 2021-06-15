Instant Genius: The brand new podcast from BBC Science Focus

Accessibility Links

Instant Genius

A bite-sized masterclass in podcast form.

The team behind the Science Focus Podcast have launched two brand new series: Instant Genius and Instant Genius Extra.

Whether you’re curious about getting healthy, the Big Bang or the science of cooking, find out everything you need to know in 30 minutes with Instant Genius. We talk to world-leading scientists and experts to bring you a bite-sized masterclass on a new subject each week.

If that’s not enough, you’ll hear even more from our experts on Instant Genius Extra. On this subscription-only show, available on Apple Podcasts, we take a deeper dive into the topics covered on Instant Genius.

Discover how the Universe began with Prof Jim Al-Khalili, or look forwards to its final moments with Dr Katie Mack. Let Prof Steve Brusatte tell you about the discoveries changing everything we thought we knew about dinosaurs, or hear Ginny Smith explain how brain chemicals control every aspect of your life. Improve your cooking skills with food science, thanks to Dr Stuart Farrimond.

Make sure you don’t miss an episode by subscribing to Instant Genius on Acast, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

