Is dog food safe to eat?

Dog food is nutritionally balanced for the canine metabolism, so it has more fat and less protein than we need, and it’s also enriched with vitamin A, which can be harmful in high doses to humans in the long term. None of this should be a problem if you’re only eating one tin.

More of a risk is that – although most tinned pet food is made from ingredients that are left over from human food manufacture – stringent human food safety regulations don’t always apply, and there have been incidents of contaminated pet food. So it’s probably best to find an all-night café!

