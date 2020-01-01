Accessibility Links

  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. Is dog food safe to eat?
Is dog food safe to eat? © Daniel Bright

Is dog food safe to eat?

Hmm a tin of delicious tripe does not sound appetising. Leave wolfing back fido’s din dins to our four-legged friend.

Dog food is nutritionally balanced for the canine metabolism, so it has more fat and less protein than we need, and it’s also enriched with vitamin A, which can be harmful in high doses to humans in the long term. None of this should be a problem if you’re only eating one tin.

More of a risk is that – although most tinned pet food is made from ingredients that are left over from human food manufacture – stringent human food safety regulations don’t always apply, and there have been incidents of contaminated pet food. So it’s probably best to find an all-night café!

Read more:

Authors

luis villazon

Luis Villazon

Q&A expert

Luis trained as a zoologist, but now works as a science and technology educator. In his spare time he builds 3D-printed robots, in the hope that he will be spared when the revolution inevitably comes.

Tags

