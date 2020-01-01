Accessibility Links

Is hot food more filling than cold food?

Asked by: Kevin Ward, Stroud

Hot food does tend to make you feel full for longer, and this is because it increases the time it takes for your appetite to return. Freshly cooked food has more flavour because of the volatile organic compounds that are released, and this extra stimulation makes the food feel more satisfying than the same nutrients eaten cold.

It’s also much harder to bolt down hot food, and eating slowly signals to your brain that you are consuming a substantial meal – and so your brain suppresses your appetite for longer once you’ve finished your meal.

luis villazon

Luis Villazon

Q&A expert

Luis trained as a zoologist, but now works as a science and technology educator. In his spare time he builds 3D-printed robots, in the hope that he will be spared when the revolution inevitably comes.

