Is hot food more filling than cold food?

Hot food does tend to make you feel full for longer, and this is because it increases the time it takes for your appetite to return. Freshly cooked food has more flavour because of the volatile organic compounds that are released, and this extra stimulation makes the food feel more satisfying than the same nutrients eaten cold.

It’s also much harder to bolt down hot food, and eating slowly signals to your brain that you are consuming a substantial meal – and so your brain suppresses your appetite for longer once you’ve finished your meal.

