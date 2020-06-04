Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. Is it better to use a handkerchief or a tissue?
Is it better to use a handkerchief or a tissue? © Daniel Bright

Is it better to use a handkerchief or a tissue?

If you’ve been stockpiling tissues for the pandemic, but your other half says handkerchiefs are better, who’s right?

You are! First off, handkerchiefs are less hygienic than single-use tissues. When you blow your nose in a handkerchief, you’re providing a fresh influx of snot to any germs already there. If these germs are viruses, the protein in your snot can help protect them from drying out; if they’re bacteria, the extra moisture can help them to grow.

Advertisement

When you next use your handkerchief, any germs that survived from the previous use are transferred back to your hands, which will contaminate the next door handle you touch. You can do a lot to limit this spread by washing your hands every time you blow your nose, but this isn’t always practical. Far more hygienic is to use a tissue and then throw it out.

What’s more, handkerchiefs are worse for the planet, too. A 2012 study by environmental consultants Ecosystem Analytics found that the CO2 emissions and pollution produced during the manufacture of a cotton handkerchief outweighed any savings over its lifetime compared to disposable tissues, even if you kept the same hanky for nine years.

Handkerchiefs do have the advantage that you don’t have to stockpile them, but that’s about all they’ve got going for them. Still, we wouldn’t recommend stockpiling tissues – leave some for others!

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

luis villazon

Luis Villazon

Q&A expert

Luis trained as a zoologist, but now works as a science and technology educator. In his spare time he builds 3D-printed robots, in the hope that he will be spared when the revolution inevitably comes.

Tags

960x612webanner350
  • Pay just £43.65 every 14 issues by Direct Debit, saving 40%!*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Could life survive if the atmosphere disappeared? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

Could life survive if the atmosphere disappeared?

What are rusticles? © Getty Images
Everyday science

What are rusticles?

Many cleaning products say they kill 99.9 per cent of germs. Should I worry about the remaining 0.1 per cent? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Many cleaning products say they kill 99.9 per cent of germs. Should I worry about the remaining 0.1 per cent?

Is plastic money cleaner than paper money? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Is plastic money cleaner than paper money?

If the human race was wiped out, which species would dominate? © Getty Images
Everyday science

If the human race was wiped out, which species would dominate?

Could the Black Death happen again? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Could the Black Death happen again?

Why does laundry smell better if it’s been hung up outside? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why does laundry smell better if it’s been hung up outside?

How often should you wash your bath towels? © Getty Images
Everyday science

How often should you wash your bath towels?