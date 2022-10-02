Is marmite good for you?
Marmite haters are missing out on a healthy treat.
For those that like or love the taste, the spread’s only downside is its high salt content. Made from leftover brewer’s yeast, Marmite contains boosting levels of the B vitamins thiamin, riboflavin and niacin, which nourish the nervous system and help the body to release energy from food.
Folic acid and vitamin B12 help to make red blood cells. A 2017 study at the University of York found that Marmite’s B vitamins may increase levels of a brain-calming neurotransmitter. Marmite is also rich in magnesium, which has a raft of functions in the body and may improve sleep quality. So, eating marmite could actually help ease anxiety and depression.
