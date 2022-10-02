Is marmite good for you?

For those that like or love the taste, the spread’s only downside is its high salt content. Made from leftover brewer’s yeast, Marmite contains boosting levels of the B vitamins thiamin, riboflavin and niacin, which nourish the nervous system and help the body to release energy from food.

Folic acid and vitamin B12 help to make red blood cells. A 2017 study at the University of York found that Marmite’s B vitamins may increase levels of a brain-calming neurotransmitter. Marmite is also rich in magnesium, which has a raft of functions in the body and may improve sleep quality. So, eating marmite could actually help ease anxiety and depression.

