Is marmite good for you?

By
Published: 02nd October, 2022 at 18:00
Marmite haters are missing out on a healthy treat.

For those that like or love the taste, the spread’s only downside is its high salt content. Made from leftover brewer’s yeast, Marmite contains boosting levels of the B vitamins thiamin, riboflavin and niacin, which nourish the nervous system and help the body to release energy from food.

Folic acid and vitamin B12 help to make red blood cells. A 2017 study at the University of York found that Marmite’s B vitamins may increase levels of a brain-calming neurotransmitter. Marmite is also rich in magnesium, which has a raft of functions in the body and may improve sleep quality. So, eating marmite could actually help ease anxiety and depression.

Asked by: Tim Stephens, via email

Authors

Dr Emma Davies

Dr Emma Davies is a science writer and editor with a PhD in food chemistry from the University of Leeds. She writes about all aspects of chemistry, from food and the environment to toxicology and regulatory science.

