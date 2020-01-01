Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. Is there any objective evidence of more bad luck on Friday the 13th?
Is there any objective evidence of more bad luck on Friday the 13th? © Getty Images

Is there any objective evidence of more bad luck on Friday the 13th?

Apart from the threat from ski mask-wearing, axe-wielding maniacs, chances are slim that the day is any more unlucky.

Asked by: Tony Hersh, Newbury

Advertisement

In 2017, a study of US fatal car crash statistics suggested that Friday the 13th has around 12 per cent more incidents than average. There have also been claims that Fridays generally are worse for hospital operations.

But given the countless things that can go wrong, clearly some will turn out by chance to be more common on Friday the 13th. Plus, when they do, many people will see it as ‘proof’ of their superstition.

Read more:

Advertisement

Subscribe to BBC Focus magazine for fascinating new Q&As every month and follow @sciencefocusQA on Twitter for your daily dose of fun facts.

Authors

robert matthews

Robert Matthews

Science writer

Robert is a science writer and visiting professor of science at Aston University. He likes maths, West End musicals and hamsters.

Tags

You may like

How many wind turbines would be needed to power the whole of the UK? © Getty Images
Everyday science

How many wind turbines would be needed to power the whole of the UK?

What are the most common phobias? © iStock
Everyday science

What are the most common phobias?

How are fragrances removed to make fragrance-free products? © Getty Images
Everyday science

How are fragrances removed to make fragrance-free products?

Why do some buildings hum in high winds? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why do some buildings hum in high winds?

Are seagulls getting more aggressive? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Are seagulls becoming more aggressive?

Is it better to walk or run in the rain? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Is it better to walk or run in the rain?

Can you fool a lie detector? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Can you fool a lie detector?

What is dust made of? © iStock
Everyday science

What is dust made of?