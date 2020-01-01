Is there any objective evidence of more bad luck on Friday the 13th?

Asked by: Tony Hersh, Newbury

In 2017, a study of US fatal car crash statistics suggested that Friday the 13th has around 12 per cent more incidents than average. There have also been claims that Fridays generally are worse for hospital operations.

But given the countless things that can go wrong, clearly some will turn out by chance to be more common on Friday the 13th. Plus, when they do, many people will see it as ‘proof’ of their superstition.

