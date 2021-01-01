Is there such thing as a maximum temperature?

Current theories of physics break down once the temperature of an object reaches the ‘Planck temperature’, which is about 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000°C.
At that temperature, an object would emit radiation with so much energy that every photon would create its own tiny black hole. The whole Universe was very briefly at this temperature, about 10-43s after the Big Bang. Overall, it’s a hundred trillion, trillion times hotter than the Sun.
