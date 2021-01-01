Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. Is there such thing as a maximum temperature?
Is there such thing as a maximum temperature? © Getty Images

Is there such thing as a maximum temperature?

Asked by: Keith Mayes, Norfolk

Current theories of physics break down once the temperature of an object reaches the ‘Planck temperature’, which is about 1,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000,000°C.

Advertisement

At that temperature, an object would emit radiation with so much energy that every photon would create its own tiny black hole. The whole Universe was very briefly at this temperature, about 10-43s after the Big Bang. Overall, it’s a hundred trillion, trillion times hotter than the Sun.

Read more:

Advertisement

To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don’t forget to include your name and location)

Authors

luis villazon

Luis Villazon

Q&A expert

Luis trained as a zoologist, but now works as a science and technology educator. In his spare time he builds 3D-printed robots, in the hope that he will be spared when the revolution inevitably comes.

Tags

Feb 360 banners-940x530px
  • Pay by Direct Debit and save 50%*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

The thought experiment: How can I jump safely from a moving car? © Acute Graphics
Everyday science

The thought experiment: How can I jump safely from a moving car?

Is anything actually 2D? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Is anything actually 2D?

Why do physicists talk about symmetry so much? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why do physicists talk about symmetry so much?

Are atoms expanding as the Universe expands? © Getty Images
Everyday science

In an atom, what fills the space between particles?

How fast would someone have to go to run on water? © iStock
Everyday science

How fast would someone have to go to run on water?

How did the bouncing bomb work? © Getty Images
Everyday science

How did the bouncing bomb work?

Why does blowing hard on our hands cool them, but just breathing on them warm them? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why does blowing hard on our hands cool them, but just breathing on them warm them?

Why does water freeze instantly when you hit a bottle just out of the freezer? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why does water freeze instantly when you hit a bottle just out of the freezer?