Lockdown: What to watch, listen to and explore from home

Okay, we’re all stuck inside, which means we can’t go to the cinema or plan a trip to a museum at the drop of a hat. But there’s still plenty of science-y stuff to enjoy from the comfort of our homes.

Put on a science show

When things are getting a bit much, stick on an hour of science TV. The BBC is busy putting its rich library of educational series back up on iPlayer.

There’s Brian Cox’s brilliant series The Planets for those who need a little help bringing the Solar System to life, and Earth From Space for those who need something soothing. And if all else fails, there are plenty of boxsets of old David Attenborough shows available now.

Meanwhile, over on BBC Sounds, there’s a huge array of some of our favourite podcasts and radio series, including over 200 episodes of The Life Scientific with Prof Jim Al-Khalili and a wide range of expert guests.

You could also listen to any of the 15 seasons of the brilliant The Curious Cases Of Rutherford & Fry. For a touch of lighter listening, Sir David Attenborough reads The Peregrine, the British nature-writing classic by JA Baker.

Enjoy a free audiobook

As the schools shut in the UK, Amazon announced it would make over 300 audiobooks free on Audible for as long as the lockdown lasts. For when you want to keep the homeschooling going, there are literary classics on offer, like Frankenstein and Brave New World.

But when you just need some peace and quiet, or a bedtime story, there are old favourites like Harry Potter and Rastamouse. There are even books available in multiple languages – that’s the French lessons sorted.

Stream TV together

Now that we’ve all run out of DIY to do, it’s time to relax. Netflix Party lets you watch TV shows with friends and family in distant places. It doesn’t sound like much, but it could make a difference to someone you know who’s living on their own.

It’s only available on the Google Chrome browser – you need to use your home computer to stream – but the app lets you sync your streams so you can enjoy shows at the same time.

Visit the zoo

Why not take the kids on a virtual day out to the zoo? Many zoos have turned to sharing the lives of their animals online; Chester Zoo, for example, runs a live virtual zoo day every Friday on their Facebook page and you can catch up with previous days on YouTube.

Meanwhile, Edinburgh Zoo is streaming live footage of their animals, including the giant panda Yang Guang, and the Sumatran tiger Dharma.

Take in a performance

In March, the World Health Organization (WHO) launched the Together, At Home campaign with activism group Global Citizen, which has since seen 30-minute Instagram Live sessions from artists such as John Legend, Niall Horan and Coldplay’s Chris Martin.

Then on 18 April, WHO, Global Citizen and Lady Gaga curated an eight-hour entertainment special to celebrate the efforts of community health workers around the world. One World: Together At Home globally broadcasted sets from Andrea Bocelli, Elton John, Stevie Wonder, and many more.

It was hosted by American talk show personalities Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, and televised in the UK on BBC One. If you missed it, you can watch the concert on BBC iPlayer.

Meanwhile, Andrew Lloyd Webber announced a new YouTube channel, The Shows Must Go On!, to bring theatre to the public in the time of social isolation. Streaming every Friday, one of Webber’s musicals will be available to watch online for the 48 hours following.

Elsewhere, over on the National Theatre YouTube page, plays are being streamed for free each Thursday, at 7pm in the UK. You can watch these, on demand, for a week after their stream. For ballet and opera, the Royal Opera House is releasing performances weekly on their social media channels.

Tour a museum

It has never been easier (or cheaper) to explore some of the world’s finest art galleries and museums. Through Google’s Arts & Culture app, places like The Museum of Modern Art in the US, and the Palace of Versailles in France have made themselves virtually available. Just download the app on your phone or tablet, or visit their website via your computer.

To make the most of Arts & Culture, try it with a VR viewer – be it a high-tech Oculus or a Google Cardboard.

Many people who normally work in museums, science centres or research labs have taken to using Twitter as a new method of communicating their work. Check out the #ScienceFromHome and #MuseumFromHome hashtags for short culture bursts.