Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. 5 astounding facts about Marie Curie
5 astounding facts about Marie Curie © Getty Images

5 astounding facts about Marie Curie

Curie, who won two Nobel prizes, is the subject of the 2019 film Radioactive.

  All products were chosen independently by our editorial team. This guide contains affiliate links and we may receive a commission for purchases made. Please read our affiliates FAQ page to find out more.

Marie Skłodowska Curie is recognised throughout the world not only for her ground-breaking Nobel Prize-winning discoveries but also for having boldly broken many gender barriers during her lifetime. Here are five fantastic facts about the amazing scientist.

Advertisement
1

Curie was the first person to win two Nobel Prizes

Marie Skłodowska Curie © Getty Images
Marie Skłodowska Curie © Getty Images

Curie won her first Nobel Prize in 1903, sharing the physics prize with her husband Pierre and physicist Henri Becquerel. After becoming the first woman to be granted a Nobel Prize, Curie later became the first person to earn a second one. In 1911, she received her second of the prestigious award – in chemistry this time – for her isolation of radium.

2

She managed it all without a fancy lab

Curie and Pierre conducted the bulk of their ground-breaking research and experimentation in a lab that was described by chemist Wilhelm Ostwald as “a cross between a stable and a potato shed.” In fact, when he first saw the lab, he thought it was “a practical joke.”

3

Nobel Prizes were a family affair

Curie with her daughter Irène © Getty Images
Curie with her daughter Irène © Getty Images

By 1925, Curie’s daughter Irène received her doctorate, having joined her mother in the field of the study of radioactivity. Ten years later, she and her husband, Frédéric, were jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Chemistry for the breakthroughs they had made in the synthesis of new radioactive elements.

4

Curie was the first female professor at Sorbonne University

Following her husband’s tragic death in a 1906 accident, Marie was appointed to Pierre’s seat at the Sorbonne, making her the university’s first female professor. Just three years earlier, she had been the first woman in France to earn a doctorate.

5

Curie is buried in the Panthéon in Paris

Curie in her lab © Getty Images
Curie in her lab © Getty Images

In 1995 the remains of Curie and her husband were enshrined in the Panthéon in Paris, a mausoleum reserved for distinguished French thinkers. She became the second woman to receive this honour and the first to earn it through her own achievements.

Among her writing, Curie left behind this thought: “Nothing in life is to be feared, it is only to be understood. Now is the time to understand more, so that we may fear less.”

Read more about women in science history:

Advertisement

Radioactive is out now on digital download and available on DVD from 27 July.

Radioactive is out on DVD on 27 July

Tags

352-940x530yello
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 3 issues for £5*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

Lise-Meitner-©-Getty
Everyday science

Lise Meitner The nuclear pioneer who escaped the Nazis

Everyday science

Helen Gwynne-Vaughan An extraordinary botanist whose problems of identity still confront female scientists today

Patricia Fara
Patricia Fara
Henrietta Leavitt, centre, and Williamina Fleming, top left, hang in the Plate Stacks office at the Harvard Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics © Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Everyday science

As history proves, women in science need more than just a lab coat

10 amazing women in science history you really should know about
Everyday science

10 amazing women in science history you really should know about

Women in Science: 50 fearless pioneers who changed the world by Rachel Ignotofsky is available now (£12.99, Wren & Rook)
Everyday science

Women in Science: 50 fearless pioneers who changed the world

Beatrice Shilling on her motorcycle, pushed by two women © Getty Images
Everyday science

Five remarkable British women of science

Dorothy Crowfoot Hodgkin: The exceptional professor who solved the structure of insulin © Getty Images
Everyday science

Dorothy Crowfoot Hodgkin The exceptional professor who solved the structure of insulin

Ada Lovelace: a mathematician, a computer scientist and a visionary © Getty Images
Everyday science

Ada Lovelace A mathematician, a computer scientist and a visionary