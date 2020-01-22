Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. My mum always beats me at Monopoly and insists on doing an embarrassing ‘victory twerk’. How can I win?

My mum always beats me at Monopoly and insists on doing an embarrassing ‘victory twerk’. How can I win?

Asked by: James Reed, age 14, Taunton

Don’t despair. Monopoly does involve a large degree of luck, but there’s still scope for making the most of what fortune comes your way.

Advertisement

Computer analysis by US Monopoly expert Tom Friddell has shown that Trafalgar Square is the most landed-on property, and thus worth bagging as soon as possible. The most landed-on colours are red and orange – partly because they often catch people coming out of jail – so these are always good properties to own.

But don’t get too picky or focus on saving your money for later: Friddell’s analysis shows it’s better to own squares as soon as you can. And when you own a colour group, put three houses on all properties before buying any more. Rushing to get a hotel on one property will lower your chances of recuperating your building costs.

If this all sounds like too much effort, then just remember this: if your mum has bagged most of the red and orange squares, there’s little chance of you winning, so just make your excuses and quit.

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

robert matthews

Robert Matthews

Science writer

Robert is a science writer and visiting professor of science at Aston University. He likes maths, West End musicals and hamsters.

Tags

You may like

What shape are subatomic particles?
Everyday science

What shape are subatomic particles?

Does flossing your teeth really make a difference? © Getty
Everyday science

Does flossing your teeth really make a difference?

Getty © Do any foods help to decrease anxiety?
Everyday science

Do any foods help to decrease anxiety?

Are there any organisms which humans parasitise? © Getty
Everyday science

Are there any organisms which humans parasitise?

Why does orange juice taste bad after tooth brushing? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why does orange juice taste bad after tooth brushing?

How much money is estimated to exist on Earth? © Alamy
Everyday science

Quick Q&A: How much money is estimated to exist on Earth?

Does sound travel further on foggy days? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Does sound travel further on foggy days?

Is it better to walk or run in the rain? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Is it better to walk or run in the rain?