Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. New Year’s resolutions are worth it: how to stick to your plans for 2020

New Year’s resolutions are worth it: how to stick to your plans for 2020

If you find your well-intentioned resolutions tough to keep, read on…

Learning Mandarin? Going vegan? Giving up alcohol? Many of us will start 2020 by making a resolution. Sometimes those resolutions stick. Often they don’t. What can you do to keep yours going?

Advertisement

Well, the first thing you can do is junk the widespread belief that New Year’s resolutions inevitably fail.

A 2002 study published in the Journal Of Clinical Psychology looked into how successfully people keep their New Year’s resolutions. The researchers took 159 people who made a New Year’s resolution (to lose weight, quit smoking, or exercise more) and 123 people who had similar goals but hadn’t yet made a resolution.

Six months later, 46 per cent of the ‘resolvers’ said they had been successful in achieving at least part of their goal, compared with just 4 per cent of the non-resolvers.

Read more from Michael Mosley:

So is it better to set yourself one New Year’s resolution at a time? Not necessarily. A few years ago, researchers from Stanford University took 200 inactive, overweight volunteers who were keen to lose weight and split them into three different groups.

The first group of people were put on a diet and then got exercise advice a few months later. A second group got exercise, with dietary advice some months later. A third group got both exercise and dietary advice from the start.

The researchers then tracked the progress of all three groups for a year. They found that the people who changed both their diet and their exercise regime at the same time were the most successful.

Many people think that sticking to resolutions is all about willpower. It isn’t. Resolutions that rely on abstract, distant goals (“I will get fitter so I can live longer”) are no match for short term desires (“that sofa looks comfortable”). Changing your ways requires help.

© Ovadia Benishu
© Ovadia Benishu

Sign up with a personal trainer you like, persuade a close friend or loved one to join you in a weekly Zumba class, or adopt a dog that howls if you don’t take it for a walk (mine does). The more you can build activity into your life so you can’t avoid it, the more likely you are to succeed.

If you want to stick to your New Year’s resolutions:

  1. Be specific. Don’t just say to yourself, “I must do a bit more exercise”. Download the NHS app, Couch To 5K, which will guide you through a detailed approach on how to get fitter.
  2. Tell your friends and family what you are doing and ask them to join in. We are social creatures and do much better with the support of others.
  3. Reflect on your past successes. Most people have managed to stick to a resolution at some point in their lives. What did you do last time that worked? What resources do you have that you can call on?
Advertisement

Good luck, and happy New Year!

You may like

Everyday science

Aleks Krotoski Why don't we care about our data privacy?

Aleks Krotoski
Aleks Krotoski
Everyday science

If a long history of unconscious bias can teach us anything, it’s that faulty thinking can be fatal

David Grimes
David Grimes
Everyday science

Helen Gwynne-Vaughan An extraordinary botanist whose problems of identity still confront female scientists today

Patricia Fara
Patricia Fara
Everyday science

Alan Turing My uncle's legacy should be for his triumphs, rather than his tragedy

Dermot Turing
Everyday science

Quantum field theory "An unholy crossbreed between quantum physics in a bad mood and every button you never push on a calculator"

Tim James
Tim James
Everyday science

The perils of unequal internet access How a lack of access to affordable information helped to radicalise Brazil

Aleks Krotoski
Aleks Krotoski
How to forge a masterpiece © Getty Images
Everyday science

How to forge a masterpiece

What shape are subatomic particles?
Everyday science

What shape are subatomic particles?