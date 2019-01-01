Quick Q&A: How hot would a pavement have to be in order to fry an egg on it?

Asked by: Harry Green, London

If the sunshine is beating down for hours, the pavement can get hot enough to at least partially cook an egg. But for a fully cooked egg, which needs temperatures of around 70°C, you’re better off with a manhole cover.

These tend to get hotter than the surrounding pavement because they’re made from metal and heat up more when exposed to the same amount of sunlight. They also have an insulating layer of air beneath them, reducing the amount of heat that’s conducted away.

