As the long cloud cast by COVID begins to lift, at least in terms of news dominance, we're slowly starting to wrap our heads around all the awesome discoveries and science news that researchers and scientists have brought us in 2022.

This year, we've seen the long-awaited launch of Artemis 1, a mission designed to test the Orion spacecraft in preparation for humanity's return to the Moon, President Joe Biden unveiled the first picture sent back from the James Webb Space Telescope, and Perseverance continues to trundle around Mars, collecting samples.

There has been no shortage of fascinating discoveries in 2022, but science wouldn't be science without the weird and wonderful research we all love, and there was plenty of news that made us say, "They did what?!"

Now it's your turn to see whether you've been paying attention. How many of these stories do you remember?

