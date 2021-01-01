The top 10 happiest countries in the world

The scores, which were compiled as part of a Gallup World Poll, are based on individuals’ assessments of their subjective wellbeing. The poll asks respondents to rank their lives, from 0 to 10, with 10 being the best possible life they could have, and 0 being the worst.

Countries at the top of the table have high levels of variables that support wellbeing, such as income, healthy life expectancy, generosity and freedom. With a score of 2.567, Afghanistan is the world’s least happy country.



1 Denmark

(7.646)



2 Switzerland

(7.560)



3 Iceland

(7.504)



4 Norway

(7.488)



5 Netherlands

(7.449)



6 Sweden

(7.353)



7 New Zealand

(7.300)



8 Austria

(7.294)



9 Luxembourg

(7.238)