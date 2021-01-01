Accessibility Links

  3. The top 10 happiest countries in the world
The top 10 happiest countries in the world

The top 10 happiest countries in the world

One ticket to Luxembourg, please.

The scores, which were compiled as part of a Gallup World Poll, are based on individuals’ assessments of their subjective wellbeing. The poll asks respondents to rank their lives, from 0 to 10, with 10 being the best possible life they could have, and 0 being the worst.

Countries at the top of the table have high levels of variables that support wellbeing, such as income, healthy life expectancy, generosity and freedom. With a score of 2.567, Afghanistan is the world’s least happy country.

1

Denmark

Denmark flag

(7.646)

2

Switzerland

Switzerland flag

(7.560)

3

Iceland

Iceland flag

(7.504)

4

Norway

Norway flag

(7.488)

5

Netherlands

Netherlands flag

(7.449)

6

Sweden

Sweden flag

(7.353)

7

New Zealand

New Zealand flag

(7.300)

8

Austria

Austria flag

(7.294)

9

Luxembourg

Luxemborg
(7.238)

