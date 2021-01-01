The top 10 happiest countries in the world

The scores, which were compiled as part of a Gallup World Poll, are based on individuals’ assessments of their subjective wellbeing. The poll asks respondents to rank their lives, from 0 to 10, with 10 being the best possible life they could have, and 0 being the worst.
Countries at the top of the table have high levels of variables that support wellbeing, such as income, healthy life expectancy, generosity and freedom. With a score of 2.567, Afghanistan is the world’s least happy country.
Denmark
(7.646)
Switzerland
(7.560)
Iceland
(7.504)
Norway
(7.488)
Netherlands
(7.449)
Sweden
(7.353)
New Zealand
(7.300)
Austria
(7.294)
Luxembourg
(7.238)