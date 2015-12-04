Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. What happens when you mix lava and water?
When Magma Meets Water | Breakthrough (YouTube/National Geographic)

What happens when you mix lava and water?

Mixing molten magma with cool water sounds dangerous; fortunately, National Geographic have done it for us - the result is beautiful and bubbly… and it blows up!

Mixing molten magma with cool water sounds dangerous; fortunately, National Geographic have done it for us – the result is beautiful and bubbly… and it blows up!

Advertisement

When Magma Meets Water | Breakthrough (YouTube/National Geographic)

So why are they doing this? Apart from making lava look like absolutely delicious melted caramel (mmmm, caramel), they show the how rapidly magma-heated water expands into steam and the devastating eruption that occurs afterwards. This obviously has an effect on anybody looking to drill deep into the Earth’s surface.

Advertisement

So if you are planning on digging a hole to Australia then you should really watch what happens at the end. You have been warned…

Tags

You may like

Is it better to walk or run in the rain? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Is it better to walk or run in the rain?

Do eco-friendly fireworks exist? © iStock
Everyday science

Do eco-friendly fireworks exist?

How do household cleaning products affect the environment? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

How do household cleaning products affect the environment?

Does rain ever fall as pure water? © Getty Images
Planet Earth

Does rain ever fall as pure water?

Why does water freeze instantly when you hit a bottle just out of the freezer? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why does water freeze instantly when you hit a bottle just out of the freezer?

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA - 2015/08/21: Plaster cast body of a man killed by the eruption of Mount Vesuvius at Pompeii in 79 A.D on display at the Royal Ontario Museum. The man is lying on the floor sideways with his hand under his head. The city of Pompeii was an ancient Roman town in Italy which was mostly destroyed and buried under ash and pumice in the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 AD. (Photo by Roberto Machado Noa/LightRocket via Getty Images)
Everyday science

Pompeii: past, present and future

10 lazy ways to save the planet © Adam Gale
Planet Earth

10 lazy ways to save the planet

Why do millions of raindrops only make one rainbow? © iStock
Everyday science

Why do millions of raindrops only make one rainbow?