What happens when you mix lava and water?

Mixing molten magma with cool water sounds dangerous; fortunately, National Geographic have done it for us – the result is beautiful and bubbly… and it blows up!

When Magma Meets Water | Breakthrough (YouTube/National Geographic)

So why are they doing this? Apart from making lava look like absolutely delicious melted caramel (mmmm, caramel), they show the how rapidly magma-heated water expands into steam and the devastating eruption that occurs afterwards. This obviously has an effect on anybody looking to drill deep into the Earth’s surface.

So if you are planning on digging a hole to Australia then you should really watch what happens at the end. You have been warned…