What is hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia?
At 36 letters long, it's one of the longest words in the dictionary.
Hippopotomonstrosesquippedaliophobia is the fear of long words. Sesqui is Latin for one and a half, and the phrase “sesquipedalia verba” was used as long ago as the first century BCE by the Roman poet Horace, to criticise writers who used words “a foot and a half long”.
Converting this into a fear of long words, should really only require us to add -phobia at the end, but the longer version appears to have been coined by the American poet Aimee Nezhukumatathil in 2000, who presumably added the extra syllables for literary effect. Like aibohphobia (fear of palindromes) this is an amusing wordplay, not a genuine medical condition.
Read more:
- Why do I have an irrational fear of crumpets?
- Is arachnophobia learned or an inbuilt instinct?
- What are the most common phobias?
- Thalassophobia: Everything you need to know
Asked by: Adam Worthy, via email
To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don't forget to include your name and location)
Authors
Luis trained as a zoologist, but now works as a science and technology educator. In his spare time he builds 3D-printed robots, in the hope that he will be spared when the revolution inevitably comes.
Sponsored Deals
January sale subscription offer!
- Try 3 issues of BBC Science Focus Magazine for just £5
- Risk - free offer! Cancel at any time when you subscribe via Direct Debit.
- FREE UK delivery.