Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. What is the Standard Model?
Subatomic particles abstract.

What is the Standard Model?

All the elementary particles are important, but some for less evident reasons.

The Standard Model of elementary particles

These are the elementary particles, which together make up the Standard Model of particle physics. All of the atoms in the Universe are built using only the electrons and the ‘up’ and ‘down’ quarks. These interact with each other and stick together with the help of gluons and photons.

Advertisement

Gluons transmit what is known as the ‘strong force’ that binds together quarks to make protons and neutrons, the building blocks of atomic nuclei. Photons transmit the electromagnetic force that acts between electrically charged particles, like electrons.

The other particles in the table are also important, but for less evident reasons. For example, around 60 billion electron neutrinos stream through every square centimetre of your body every second. These neutrinos are made inside the Sun, as a by-product of the process that fuses hydrogen into helium. The ‘weak force’ is responsible for this process of nuclear fusion and is transmitted by the W and Z particles.

The particles in the second and third columns of the Standard Model are like heavier copies of those in the first column. The existence of these heavier particles was crucial in governing the behaviour of the Universe shortly after the Big Bang.

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

Marcus Chown

Tags

You may like

Is anything actually 2D? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Is anything actually 2D?

Is there anything smaller than a quark? © Getty Images
Everyday science

What holds together the protons and neutrons in an atom’s nucleus?

How can an electron be both a particle and a wave?
Everyday science

How can an electron be both a particle and a wave?

What are gravitons and are they real? © Alamy
Everyday science

What are gravitons, and do they really exist?

What shape are subatomic particles?
Everyday science

What shape are subatomic particles?

How fast would someone have to go to run on water? © iStock
Everyday science

How fast would someone have to go to run on water?

Is it possible to stop ice from expanding? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Is it possible to stop ice from expanding?

Where does the colour go when a material fades in the Sun? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Where does the colour go when a material fades in the Sun?