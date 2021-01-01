Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. What is the strongest naturally occurring adhesive?
What is the strongest naturally occurring adhesive? © Science Photo Library

What is the strongest naturally occurring adhesive?

Asked by: John Williams

The unofficial record is held by a harmless bacterium that lives in all sorts of freshwater environments, including tap water. Caulobacter crescentus (pictured above) attaches to underwater surfaces via a stalk-like structure that has an ultra-sticky adhesive at its tip, made from the sugars glucose, mannose and xylose.

Advertisement

According to measurements by US researchers, just one square centimetre of this natural glue could stick a 680kg weight (or a large cow) to a wet surface.

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

Emma Davies

Tags

NY ScienceFocus359-920x612px
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get two issues free*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

What’s in lipstick? © Getty Images
Everyday science

What’s in lipstick?

What are rusticles? © Getty Images
Everyday science

What are rusticles?

Are coins worth more as scrap metal? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Are some coins worth more as scrap metal?

Many cleaning products say they kill 99.9 per cent of germs. Should I worry about the remaining 0.1 per cent? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Many cleaning products say they kill 99.9 per cent of germs. Should I worry about the remaining 0.1 per cent?

What’s the sharpest knife in the world? © iStock
Everyday science

What’s the sharpest knife in the world?

Why does one kilogram of feathers have more mass than one kilogram of iron? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why does one kilogram of feathers have more mass than one kilogram of iron?

What's the best way to build a sandcastle? © Getty Images
Everyday science

What’s the best way to build a sandcastle?

Why are some plastics recyclable and others are not? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why are some plastics recyclable and others are not?