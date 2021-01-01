What is the strongest naturally occurring adhesive?

The unofficial record is held by a harmless bacterium that lives in all sorts of freshwater environments, including tap water. Caulobacter crescentus (pictured above) attaches to underwater surfaces via a stalk-like structure that has an ultra-sticky adhesive at its tip, made from the sugars glucose, mannose and xylose.

According to measurements by US researchers, just one square centimetre of this natural glue could stick a 680kg weight (or a large cow) to a wet surface.

