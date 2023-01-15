Toxic positivity comes from the belief that, despite an individual’s emotional pain or challenging situation, they should still adopt a positive outlook. It denies, invalidates and delegitimises emotions that aren’t ‘happy’ and includes phrases such as “turn that frown upside down”, “it could be worse” or, a social media favourite, “good vibes only”.

Advertisement

Studies have shown that suppressing feelings can lead to increased stress, anxiety and depression in the long run. More effective is trying not to label emotions as ‘good’ or ‘bad’, instead recognising that it’s okay to feel sad, angry or frustrated, and remembering that emotions will eventually pass.

Read more:

Asked by: Ian McMahon, Scunthorpe

Advertisement

To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don't forget to include your name and location)

Authors

Stephanie Organ
Stephanie OrganScience editor and writer

Stephanie holds a Bachelor’s in Biological Sciences and a Master’s in Science Communication, and has an interest in health and wellbeing.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored Deals

BBC Science Focus Magazine subscription offer

January sale subscription offer!

  • Try 3 issues of BBC Science Focus Magazine for just £5
  • Risk - free offer! Cancel at any time when you subscribe via Direct Debit.
  • FREE UK delivery.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Advertisement