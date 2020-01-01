What makes soup explode in the microwave?
Asked by: Amy Thomas, London
As the microwaves used to heat food bounce around inside the oven, they create patches of high and low intensity – and thus uneven levels of heating. The problem with soup is that it tends to be relatively gloopy (or ‘viscous’), slowing the diffusion of heat within it. As a result, some parts of the soup start to form expanding bubbles of hot vapour which can burst through the surface, making a mess. Stirring the soup halfway through often solves the problem.
Read more:
- Does chicken soup cure a cold?
- Why doesn’t a Cadbury’s Flake melt in the microwave?
- Why does eating soup make me feel so full?
- Can microwaves change the molecular structure of food?