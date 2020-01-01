Accessibility Links

  3. What makes soup explode in the microwave?
What makes soup explode in the microwave? © Getty Images

What makes soup explode in the microwave?

Asked by: Amy Thomas, London

As the microwaves used to heat food bounce around inside the oven, they create patches of high and low intensity – and thus uneven levels of heating. The problem with soup is that it tends to be relatively gloopy (or ‘viscous’), slowing the diffusion of heat within it. As a result, some parts of the soup start to form expanding bubbles of hot vapour which can burst through the surface, making a mess. Stirring the soup halfway through often solves the problem.

Read more:

Authors

robert matthews

Robert Matthews

Science writer

Robert is a science writer and visiting professor of science at Aston University. He likes maths, West End musicals and hamsters.

Tags

