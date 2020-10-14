Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. What were the ‘Oakville blobs’?
What were the ‘Oakville blobs’? © William Defalco/YouTube

What were the ‘Oakville blobs’?

Asked by: Phoebe, Surrey

In August 1994, a resident of Oakville – a small city in Washington, US – reported translucent, gelatinous blobs, each about half the size of a rice grain, covering the ground. She said that they had rained down during the night, and believed that they may have caused her and her mother to subsequently develop flu-like symptoms.

Advertisement

Over the next three weeks, there were another five reports in the local area of these strange blobs, with several people claiming that they had fallen ill as a result of contact with them. A microbiologist at the Washington State Department of Health found that the blobs contained two species of bacteria, although there was no suggestion that the bacteria were harmful.

Various theories have been suggested to explain this event, including, inevitably, classified military weapons testing, but there’s no evidence to support this. Nor is there evidence for the idea that jellyfish were shredded into pieces and swept up into the stratosphere by US Air Force bombing practice in the nearby Pacific.

It’s possible that the blobs didn’t fall from the sky at all, and simply appeared on the ground overnight. A similar substance called ‘star jelly’ has been mentioned in scientific reports and poetry since at least the 17th Century.

Substances that people have called star jelly have come from a variety of sources: amphibians, algae, slime moulds, and even crystals of sodium polyacrylate, sometimes used in agriculture. In 2012, sodium polyacrylate absorbed water from a storm to form gelatinous blobs in Bournemouth. Maybe the Oakville blobs were something similar.

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

Stephanie Organ

Tags

NY ScienceFocus359-920x612px
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get two issues free*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

What are rusticles? © Getty Images
Everyday science

What are rusticles?

Many cleaning products say they kill 99.9 per cent of germs. Should I worry about the remaining 0.1 per cent? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Many cleaning products say they kill 99.9 per cent of germs. Should I worry about the remaining 0.1 per cent?

Is plastic money cleaner than paper money? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Is plastic money cleaner than paper money?

Why does laundry smell better if it’s been hung up outside? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why does laundry smell better if it’s been hung up outside?

Could the Black Death happen again? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Could the Black Death happen again?

How often should you wash your bath towels? © Getty Images
Everyday science

How often should you wash your bath towels?

Does eating blue cheese contribute to antibiotic resistance? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Does eating blue cheese contribute to antibiotic resistance?

Is hot water better than cold water for washing hands? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Is hot water better than cold water for washing hands?