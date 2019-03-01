Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. What’s the most dangerous sport?
What’s the most dangerous sport? © Getty Images

What’s the most dangerous sport?

Although this depends on how we measure risk, there’s one sport that climbs to the heights of dangerous activities.

Asked by: Steve Grantham, Preston 

Advertisement

This is surprisingly hard to answer, as it depends both on how the risk is measured – per participant, say, or per event – and the availability of reliable data.  

But according to a 2014 analysis by Prof Sir David Spiegelhalter at Cambridge University, the UK’s leading authority on risk, mountaineering is probably the most dangerous sport, carrying a risk of death of around 1 per cent per climb. By comparison, running a marathon is around 1,000 times safer.

Read more:

Advertisement

Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine for fascinating new Q&As every month and follow @sciencefocusQA on Twitter for your daily dose of fun facts.

Tags

You may like

Where on the dartboard should useless players aim? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Where on the dartboard should useless players aim?

Why is it only ever chalk that's used on snooker cues? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why is it only ever chalk that’s used on snooker cues?

Does being heavier make you go faster on a sledge? © iStock
Everyday science

Does being heavier make you go faster on a sledge?

In football, why do you get three points for a win and one for a draw? © iStock
Everyday science

In football, why do you get three points for a win and one for a draw?

Jamaica's 4X100 relay gold medalist Usain Bolt (R) and Britain's 5000m gold medalist Mohamed Farah pose after the athletics event during the London 2012 Olympic Games on August 11, 2012 in London © Johannes Eisele/AFP/GettyImages
Everyday science

Head to head: Mo Farah vs Usain Bolt

Is it true that you must wait an hour after eating before going for a swim? © Dan Bright
Everyday science

Is it true that you must wait an hour after eating before going for a swim?

Can the weather affect the behaviour of a cricket ball? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Can weather affect the behaviour of a cricket ball?

Is it easier to swim in warm or cold water? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Is it easier to swim in warm or cold water?