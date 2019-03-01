What’s the most dangerous sport?

Asked by: Steve Grantham, Preston

This is surprisingly hard to answer, as it depends both on how the risk is measured – per participant, say, or per event – and the availability of reliable data.

But according to a 2014 analysis by Prof Sir David Spiegelhalter at Cambridge University, the UK’s leading authority on risk, mountaineering is probably the most dangerous sport, carrying a risk of death of around 1 per cent per climb. By comparison, running a marathon is around 1,000 times safer.

