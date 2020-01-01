Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. Where does the colour go when a material fades in the Sun?
Where does the colour go when a material fades in the Sun? © Getty Images

Where does the colour go when a material fades in the Sun?

Asked by: Glyn Leaney, Ashford

A material gets its colour from regions of its molecular structure known as ‘chromophores’, which absorb photons of visible light at particular wavelengths. Any photons that aren’t absorbed are re-emitted, and the wavelength of these photons determines the colour that we see.

Advertisement

Over time, exposure to the higher-energy photons in sunlight can damage the structure of a material’s chromophores, affecting their ability to emit photons at certain wavelengths. For example, red materials are particularly susceptible to fading in sunlight. The chromophores in these materials emit red light by mopping up photons of all the other wavelengths.

Among these absorbed photons are those toward the blue – and higher-energy – end of the spectrum. Red materials are also good absorbers of photons of ultraviolet (UV) light, which have higher energies yet. The result is that the red-emitting chromophores degrade at a faster rate, triggering fading. So simply put, the colour doesn’t ‘go’ anywhere when materials fade – it’s just not emitted so well by the chromophores.

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

robert matthews

Robert Matthews

Science writer

Robert is a science writer and visiting professor of science at Aston University. He likes maths, West End musicals and hamsters.

Tags

You may like

How fast would someone have to go to run on water? © iStock
Everyday science

How fast would someone have to go to run on water?

Is it possible to stop ice from expanding? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Is it possible to stop ice from expanding?

Why does water freeze instantly when you hit a bottle just out of the freezer? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why does water freeze instantly when you hit a bottle just out of the freezer?

Are there any quantum effects that we can see in everyday life? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Are there any quantum effects that we can see in everyday life?

Why does glass shatter so violently? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why does glass shatter so violently?

Why does one kilogram of feathers have more mass than one kilogram of iron? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why does one kilogram of feathers have more mass than one kilogram of iron?

What would you see if you could travel at the speed of light? © Getty Images
Everyday science

What would you see if you could travel at the speed of light?

Do electric toothbrush chargers use energy when the toothbrush isn't in place? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Do electric toothbrush chargers use energy when the toothbrush isn’t in place?