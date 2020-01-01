Accessibility Links

Sign up to our newsletters
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. Why can’t we predict prime numbers?
Why can’t we predict prime numbers? © Alamy

Why can’t we predict prime numbers?

Asked by: Ismail Fulat

Prime numbers, which can only be divided by themselves and 1, are the building blocks of all whole numbers, yet no comprehensive formula for them has ever been found. The most famous is N2 + N + 41, which generates primes for every value of N from 0 to 39 – which isn’t very impressive, given there’s an infinite number of primes.

Advertisement

Such failure has led to an assumption that primes must be randomly distributed. But in 2016, a team of mathematicians at Stanford University found that primes ending in 1 were less likely to be followed by another ending in 1 than would be expected from a random sequence – hinting at some sort of hidden pattern.

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

robert matthews

Robert Matthews

Science writer

Robert is a science writer and visiting professor of science at Aston University. He likes maths, West End musicals and hamsters.

Tags

352-940x530yello
  • Pay by Direct Debit and get 3 issues for £5*
  • Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery
BUY NOW

You may like

What kind of logic gates are used by quantum computers?
Everyday science

What kind of logic gates are used by quantum computers?

What number is infinity plus one? © Getty Images
Everyday science

What number is infinity plus one?

Is there any point to finding ever-bigger prime numbers? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Is there any point to finding ever-bigger prime numbers?

Has every game of chess already been played? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Has every possible chess game been played?

Is there a formula for generating random numbers? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Is there a formula for generating random numbers?

What’s the simplest unsolved maths problem? © Getty Images
Everyday science

What’s the simplest unsolved maths problem?

Does the number 42 have any special significance? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Does the number 42 have any particular significance?

How do we know that the value of Pi goes on forever? © Getty Images
Everyday science

How do we know that Pi is infinite?