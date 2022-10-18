Bullets from real guns only ‘zing’ if they ricochet off something hard at a fairly shallow angle. This causes them to tumble very rapidly and the turbulence of this motion as they fly off, sounds like a high-pitched whine that fades into the distance. TV shows and movies overused this sound effect so much in the past that we have now come to expect it.

Asked by: Paul from NC, via email

