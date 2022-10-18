Why do bullets make a 'zing' sound in movies?
In real life, bullets only 'zing' under certain circumstances.
Bullets from real guns only ‘zing’ if they ricochet off something hard at a fairly shallow angle. This causes them to tumble very rapidly and the turbulence of this motion as they fly off, sounds like a high-pitched whine that fades into the distance. TV shows and movies overused this sound effect so much in the past that we have now come to expect it.
Read more:
- Does blood really come out of your mouth if you get shot?
- Did zombie movies prepare us for the pandemic?
- Why are sawn-off shotguns more deadly?
- What would happen if you shot a gun in space?
Asked by: Paul from NC, via email
To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don't forget to include your name and location)
Authors
Luis trained as a zoologist, but now works as a science and technology educator. In his spare time he builds 3D-printed robots, in the hope that he will be spared when the revolution inevitably comes.
Sponsored Deals
Subscription offer
- Treat yourself or a loved one to a subscription - the gift that keeps on giving!
- Subscribe from just £16.50 every 6 issues by Direct Debit.
- FREE UK delivery.