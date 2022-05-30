Why do so many cats have white paws?
This distinctive feature can be seen on moggies everywhere.
The white socks of domestic cats have their origins deep in the past. During the process of domestication, which began around 10,000 years ago, the tamest moggies were bred together to produce calmer, friendlier animals, but there was an unanticipated consequence in the form of white flashes and paws.
These features are caused by a developmental quirk, which occurs whilst the embryonic kitten slumbers in its mother’s womb, and which stymies the ability of would-be pigment cells to mature properly. People liked these unusual markings, so they bred the animals together, and over time, white socks and splodges became more common.
Read more:
- Why do cats purr?
- Is it true that most ginger cats are male?
- Why are Sphynx cats hairless?
- Why do cats have whiskers?
Asked by: Peter Robinson
To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don't forget to include your name and location)
Authors
Subscription offer
Subscribe and save 50% on the shop price. Pay just £16.50 every 6 issues by Direct Debit. Receive every issue delivered direct to your door with FREE UK delivery.