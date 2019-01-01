Quick Q&A: Why does cola taste nicer out of a glass bottle?

Asked by: Darren McPhee, London

Advertisement

While it’s theoretically possible that the polymers used in plastic bottles, and to line aluminium cans, are leaching chemicals into the cola, the concentrations are probably too low to affect the taste.

It could also be likely that a psychological effect is at play. The glass bottle was the original way of drinking cola, and so it’s probably linked in our minds (via films and adverts) to that straight-out-of-the-fridge, all-American taste.

Read more:

Advertisement

Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine for fascinating new Q&As every month and follow @sciencefocusQA on Twitter for your daily dose of fun facts.