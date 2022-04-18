Science Focus - the home of BBC Science Focus Magazine
Why does leftover pizza taste so good? © Getty Images
© Getty Images

Why does leftover pizza taste so good?

By
Published: 18th April, 2022 at 17:00
If you can't finish a whole takeaway pizza the night before, be sure to keep a couple of slices in the fridge for tomorrow.

A night in the fridge gives the delicious pizza flavours time to merge and mellow in a satisfying way. The pizza keeps its structure when cold, and the tomato layer prevents fat in the cheese topping from seeping into the dough base.

Pizza temperature affects taste perception, with cold foods generally having less intense flavours than warm ones. At temperatures between 15 and 35°C, heat-sensitive channels in the tongue’s sweet and bitter taste receptors open wide, setting off a chain reaction to send strong signals to the brain.

At lower temperatures, the channels barely open and the signals are weaker. Salty and sour taste receptors are not affected by temperature in the same way and cold pizza can actually taste saltier, and very, very tasty.

Read more:

Asked by: Phil Black, Oxford

Authors

Dr Emma Davies

Dr Emma Davies is a science writer and editor with a PhD in food chemistry from the University of Leeds. She writes about all aspects of chemistry, from food and the environment to toxicology and regulatory science.

