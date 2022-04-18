Why does leftover pizza taste so good?

A night in the fridge gives the delicious pizza flavours time to merge and mellow in a satisfying way. The pizza keeps its structure when cold, and the tomato layer prevents fat in the cheese topping from seeping into the dough base.

Advertisement

Pizza temperature affects taste perception, with cold foods generally having less intense flavours than warm ones. At temperatures between 15 and 35°C, heat-sensitive channels in the tongue’s sweet and bitter taste receptors open wide, setting off a chain reaction to send strong signals to the brain.

At lower temperatures, the channels barely open and the signals are weaker. Salty and sour taste receptors are not affected by temperature in the same way and cold pizza can actually taste saltier, and very, very tasty.

Read more:

Asked by: Phil Black, Oxford

Advertisement

To submit your questions email us at questions@sciencefocus.com (don't forget to include your name and location)