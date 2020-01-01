Accessibility Links

  3. Why does light travel faster than sound?
What would you see if you could travel at the speed of light? © Getty Images

Why does light travel faster than sound?

Asked by: Toby Graham, Shrewsbury

According to Einstein’s Special Relativity, the speed of light has a unique status: it’s a fundamental feature of our Universe, representing the maximum speed at which information can travel from place to place. As such, nothing can match the 300,000km/s achieved by light travelling through a vacuum – least of all sound, which being waves of compression and expansion in a substance doesn’t even exist in a vacuum.

That said, light can be slowed down by being passed through transparent materials – by around 33 per cent in the case of glass. Even so, it still zooms through glass around 50,000 times faster than sound waves.

Authors

robert matthews

Robert Matthews

Science writer

Robert is a science writer and visiting professor of science at Aston University. He likes maths, West End musicals and hamsters.

