Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. Why is black plastic so difficult to recycle?
Why is black plastic so difficult to recycle? © Getty Images

Why is black plastic so difficult to recycle?

Asked by: Rachel Harris, Bristol

The plastic itself is usually recyclable; the problem is the colouring. Most black plastic is pigmented using carbon. This is cheap, food-safe and provides a deep, uniform black. But as well as absorbing visible light, it also absorbs the near-infrared part of the spectrum, which has the unfortunate side-effect of making it invisible to the sorting machinery at recycling plants, which uses infrared beams to sort materials by colour and material.

Advertisement

The stealthy black plastic thus passes undetected into the ‘miscellaneous’ bin at the end of the conveyor, which is destined for landfill. Charities like the Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP) are working with manufacturers in the UK to develop alternative black pigments that will allow black plastic to be recycled.

Read more:

Advertisement

Tags

You may like

Can plastic bottles be reused in the way glass bottles were in the past? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Can plastic bottles be reused in the way glass bottles were in the past?

Why are some plastics recyclable and others are not? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why are some plastics recyclable and others are not?

Why are ceramics cold to touch and plastics warm? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why are ceramics cold to touch and plastics warm?

How much of a cereal box gets reused when it is recycled? © Getty Images
Everyday science

How much of a cereal box gets reused when it is recycled?

Is recycling paper bad for the environment? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Is recycling paper bad for the environment?

Could we launch plastic into space to reduce pollution on Earth? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Could we launch plastic into space to reduce pollution on Earth?

How are batteries recycled? © Getty Images
Everyday science

How are batteries recycled?

Why does cola taste nicer out of a glass bottle? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Quick Q&A: Why does cola taste nicer out of a glass bottle?