  3. Why is it better to store wine horizontally?
Why is it better to store wine horizontally? © Getty Images

Why is it better to store wine horizontally?

Asked by: Everett Lowenstein, Portland, USA

A horizontal bottle keeps the cork moist, so it doesn’t dry out and shrink. At least that’s the theory, but the science says otherwise. The air gap in a wine bottle has almost 100 per cent humidity, so the cork will never dry out as long as there is wine in the bottle.

In 2005, the Australian Wine Research Institute tested this and found that the orientation of the bottle makes little difference to the wine’s keeping qualities.

Read more:

