Why shouldn’t you put tomatoes in the fridge?

Asked by: Abby Smith, Birmingham
Tomatoes from the fridge rarely fail to disappoint. Refrigeration does extend their shelf life by slowing the ripening process, but it also dramatically reduces levels of flavour and fragrance chemicals known as ‘volatiles’.
A 2016 US study found that chilling tomatoes for a week reduced the activity of genes that code for enzymes needed to synthesise these volatiles, which are responsible for giving tomatoes a sweeter, more complex taste.
Read more:
- Is tomato ketchup good for your heart?
- Why does bolognese, stew and curry taste better the next day?
- Why doesn’t all food stay fresher in the fridge?
- Should eggs be stored pointed end down?
Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine for fascinating new Q&As every month and follow @sciencefocusQA on Twitter for your daily dose of fun facts.