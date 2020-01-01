Will there ever be a robot that does all the housework?

We already have specialised robots for housework: washing machines and dishwashers, plus robotic vacuum cleaners and floor mops. In development, there’s a laundry-folding robot called FoldiMate, which sucks in your clothes and spits them out in a neat pile; an automated ironing machine called Effie; and robotic chefs from Samsung and Moley Robotics.

Advertisement

Offices in the US, meanwhile, can hire a toilet-cleaning robot, developed by Somatic. Sadly, combining all of these robots into one is just not possible with today’s technology – you would need a robot with the dexterity of the human body and the adaptability of the human brain, and we’re still many years away from that.

Read more: