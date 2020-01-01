Accessibility Links

Sign up to our daily newsletter
  1. Home
  2. Everyday science
  3. Would a modern computer be able to derive the equation E=mc2?
Would a modern computer be able to derive the equation E=mc2? © Alamy

Would a modern computer be able to derive the equation E=mc2?

Asked by: Jack Stecher, Dallas, Texas

Artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms have had some success in learning the laws of physics. In 2009, researchers at Cornell University fed data from a swinging pendulum to their AI, and it managed to learn laws such as the conservation of momentum and Newton’s second law of motion.

Advertisement

In 2018, researchers at MIT went further, showing their ‘AI physicist’ a bouncing ball in various simulated worlds, which allowed it to derive the laws for each simulation. Like a scientist, the algorithm could even combine individual laws to make unified theories.

To discover E=mc2, we would need to show an AI object behaving according to Special Relativity. For example, we could create a simulated world in which the mass of an object appears to increase with speed. Let an AI loose in this world and it may well figure out Einstein’s famous equation linking mass and energy.

Read more:

Advertisement

Authors

luis villazon

Luis Villazon

Q&A expert

Luis trained as a zoologist, but now works as a science and technology educator. In his spare time he builds 3D-printed robots, in the hope that he will be spared when the revolution inevitably comes.

Tags

subsbanner2

Or get free home delivery on the next 3 issues of BBC Science Focus Magazine, plus save on the shop price & no long-term commitment

BUY NOW

You may like

How fast would someone have to go to run on water? © iStock
Everyday science

How fast would someone have to go to run on water?

Is it possible to stop ice from expanding? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Is it possible to stop ice from expanding?

Is there anything smaller than a quark? © Getty Images
Everyday science

What holds together the protons and neutrons in an atom’s nucleus?

Why does water freeze instantly when you hit a bottle just out of the freezer? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why does water freeze instantly when you hit a bottle just out of the freezer?

Are there any quantum effects that we can see in everyday life? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Are there any quantum effects that we can see in everyday life?

Why does glass shatter so violently? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why does glass shatter so violently?

Why does one kilogram of feathers have more mass than one kilogram of iron? © Getty Images
Everyday science

Why does one kilogram of feathers have more mass than one kilogram of iron?

What would you see if you could travel at the speed of light? © Getty Images
Everyday science

What would you see if you could travel at the speed of light?