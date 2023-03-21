New moons have captivated human imagination for thousands of years. From ancient cultures who worshipped the Moon as a deity, to modern-day scientists who study its effects on our planet, the new Moon has long been a source of intrigue and wonder. And this month, the sighting of the first crescent Moon following the new Moon, will mark the start of Ramadan, a month-long Islamic period of fasting and spiritual reflection.

But what's really going on during a new Moon?

When is the new Moon in March?

The new Moon will rise at 6:18am on 21 March and set at 6:01pm that same evening (as recorded from London, times vary with location). As the Sun will rise at 6:01am and set at 6:14pm, this means that the new Moon will be up during daylight hours.

During this time, the Moon will (more-or-less) keep pace with the Sun as it arcs across the sky, so we won’t be able to see the new Moon as it will be lost in the glare. And of course, we should never look directly at the Sun, anyway.

What is a new Moon?

A new Moon is one part of the lunar cycle, and from our viewpoint here on Earth, it's when the Moon appears completely dark. This happens when the Moon is located between the Earth and the Sun (i.e., the Sun and Moon share the same celestial longitude), and its illuminated side is facing away from the Earth.

During a new Moon, the side of the Moon facing Earth is in shadow and not visible from our vantage point on Earth.

The lunar cycle begins with a new Moon, progressing through waxing crescent, first quarter, waxing gibbous, full Moon, waning gibbous, third quarter and waning crescent © Getty images

This phase marks the beginning of a new lunar cycle and is the point when the Moon is closest to the Sun in the sky. The new Moon typically occurs every 29.53 days, and the lunar cycle is often referred to as a ‘lunar month’ or ‘synodic month’.

The phases of the lunar cycle include the new Moon, waxing crescent, first quarter, waxing gibbous, full Moon, waning gibbous, third quarter, and waning crescent.

What constellation will the new Moon be in this March?

On 21 March, the new Moon will be midway between the constellation Pisces and Cetus. At this time, the new Moon will be in the same vicinity as the Sun and Mercury, with Jupiter nearby, lingering a little further into Pisces.

Under clear conditions, you may be able to glimpse Jupiter low on the western horizon for a brief moment after the Sun goes down, but the Moon will be lost in the sunset, until a day or so after new. This is because the Moon rises around 50 minutes later each day, so when we're measuring from the new Moon (when the Earth, Moon and Sun are aligned), it appears as though the Moon starts to lag behind the Sun.

Can you see a new Moon with the naked eye?

Generally, a new Moon cannot be seen with the naked eye, because the illuminated side of the Moon is facing away from the Earth. This means that the Moon appears completely dark.

However, there are prominent occasions when a new Moon can be seen; solar eclipses. As a new Moon occurs when the Moon is situated between the Earth and the Sun, a solar eclipse can only happen on a new Moon.

A new Moon is visible during a solar eclipse, although you won't be able to make out any details (never look directly at the Sun) © Getty images

If you’re observing a solar eclipse, it’s important to observe proper safety procedures, otherwise, you can damage the light-sensitive retina at the back of your eyes. You must always use special equipment such as eclipse glasses, telescopes equipped with solar filters, or the good old pinhole method.

However, thanks to a phenomenon called ‘earthshine’, the un-illuminated part of the Moon becomes visible when the Moon is in its slimmest, crescent stage, a few days on either side of the new Moon. Earthshine creates an effect where the entire Moon is visible, but it’s not a full Moon. It’s caused when sunlight reflects off the surface of the Earth, gently illuminating the night side of the lunar surface, which in turn is reflected back towards us.

The effects of earthshine can fluctuate between something barely resembling a faint glow, to showing us clear, spectacular details of the Moon’s craters and mares.

Crescent Moon showing earthshine at sunrise © Getty images

Can you get a super new Moon?

Yes – like with full Moons, you can also get a super new Moon or micro new Moon.

However, it’s important to note that these are not official designations. The term ‘supermoon’ was originally coined by astrologer Richard Nolle in the 70s to describe when the Moon was within 90 per cent of its closest point to Earth. Since then, different outlets calculate supermoons differently, with many now taking into account other factors such as changes in the Moon’s orbit.

If a new Moon is situated at the closest point to the Earth in its orbit – and in many instances, this is quoted to be less than 360,000km-ish away – then it’s not unusual to see the team ‘super new Moon’ or ‘new Moon supermoons’ being quoted in popular media.

The new Moon supermoons in 2023 are widely accepted to be as follows:

21 January 2023: 356,571 km (221,562 miles)

356,571 km (221,562 miles) 20 February 2023: 359,065 km (223,112 miles)

359,065 km (223,112 miles) 21 Mar 2023: 366,161 km (227,522 miles)

