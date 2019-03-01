Accessibility Links

Try our magazine
  1. Home
  2. Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine

Subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine

BBC Science Focus Magazine is the UK's leading science and technology monthly. From space travel to brain science, BBC Science Focus Magazine will give you the lowdown on the latest discoveries and the big breakthroughs affecting our future. Interviews with leading scientists and world-leading experts will provide you with thoughtful, accurate analysis, helping you to understand what's going on in the fast-moving world of science. Plus, all your burning questions will be answered in the popular Q&A section.

PRINT

Focus-Web-Subs-Image-Print

Save over 50% on an annual subscription!*

 

  • Fantastic Introductory Offer
  • Pay just £34.99 for 14 issues by Direct Debit
  • Get the print edition of BBC Science Focus Magazine delivered direct to your door each month.
  • Subscribe from only £2.50 per issue!
  • FREE postage & packaging
SUBSCRIBE

PRINT + DIGITAL

Focus-Web-Subs-Image-PrintDigi

Best offer - save 65% on a print and digital bundle!*

 

  • Fantastic Introductory Offer
  • Pay just £48.99 for 14 issues by Direct Debit
  • Get the print and digital edition of BBC Science Focus Magazine delivered direct to your door and Apple or Android device each month.
  • FREE postage & packaging
SUBSCRIBE

DIGITAL

Focus-Web-Subs-Image-Digi

Save over 50% on an annual subscription!*

  • Fantastic Introductory Offer
  • Pay just £34.99 for 14 issues by Direct Debit
  • Get the digital edition of BBC Science Focus Magazine delivered direct to your Apple or Android device. 
  • Exclusive video & audio content
  • Stunning additional images to print
SUBSCRIBE

Alternatively call our hotline on: 03330 162 113** quoting SFWEB342

In the US or Canada? Check out our latest offers and try 3 issues from just $9.95.

When you subscribe to BBC Science Focus Magazine, every month you will enjoy…

  • Features on everyday science, the amazing breakthroughs affecting our future, new technologies and space exploration
  • Contributions from leading academics and popular scientists
  • A distinctive and entertaining perspective on the fast moving world of science
  • PLUS, we answer intriguing questions such as can you absorb vitamin D from a window AND why can't cats drink milk?
  • Subscribe today for yourself or as a gift and enjoy the convenience of having your BBC Science Focus Magazine delivered direct to your door!

*50% saving on print and 65% saving on a bundle are only available to UK residents. Personal subscriptions will start with the next available issue. Gift subscriptions will start with the January issue mailed after Christmas.  Offer ends 31 December 2019.