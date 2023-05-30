True, age is just a number. But for some people, it’s a big number, with the oldest person alive today reaching a sprightly 116 years.

This age is well beyond the average life expectancy of a human. In the UK, the average life expectancy of a man is 79 years, and a woman 82.9 years, according to the Office for National Statistics.

With different cultural, hygienic, and scientific reasons, average life expectancy around the world changes depending on which country you live in and even where in that country you live.

The UN estimates that the worldwide life expectancy is now 72.8 years – that's about nine years longer than people lived in 1990. And if you're wondering: yes, women live longer than men, by about 5.4 years globally, on average (73.8 years versus 68.4).

Who is the oldest person alive today?

The oldest living person as of May 2023 is María Branyas Morera. She is 116 years old.

Born on 4th March 1907, the American-Spanish supercentenarian is the world’s oldest person. She currently lives in a nursing home in Olot, Catalonia, Spain, and even runs her own Twitter account.

María Branyas Morera was verified as the world’s oldest living person by Guinness World Records on 17 January 2023 and was aged 115 at the time.

What’s the secret to her longevity? She says she lives “an orderly life that is socially very pleasant… a good life, without excesses.”

Guinness World Records also explain how she is “one of the oldest survivors of COVID-19, having tested positive in May 2020.”

Previous title holders

Jeanne Louise Calment - Oldest person ever

120-year-old Jeanne Louise Calment sitting in armchair at home © Ian Cook/Getty Images

Jeanne Louise Calment is the oldest verified person to have ever lived. The Frenchwoman lived to the ripe old age of 122 years and 164 days old. She was born on 21 February 1875 and passed away aged 122 on 4 August 1997.

According to Guinness World Records, Calment “ate almost 1kg of chocolate” every week, and smoked “from the age of 21 and only quit when she was 117.” She also “sold painting canvasses to Van Gogh,” whom she described as “ugly as sin” with a “vile temper and smelled of booze.”

Jiroemon Kimura - Oldest man ever

Jiroemon Kimura lived to be 116 years and 54 days old. The Japanese supercentenarian was born on 19 April 1897 and lived through to 12 June 2013. The Guinness World Records quotes him as saying “eat light to live long” and states that he continued to engage in agriculture until he was 90.

Lucile Randon - 118

Another Frenchwoman, Lucile Randon (see main picture) lived to the age of 118 years and 340 days old. Born on 11 February 1904, she passed away on 17 January 2023.

Kane Tanaka - 119

Born on 2 January 1903 and passing away on 19 April 2022, the Japanese woman lived to be 119 years and 107 days old.

Chiyo Miyako - 117

Another Japanese woman, Chiyo Miyako was born on 2 May 1901 and died on 22 July 2018, living up to the ripe age of 117 years and 81 days old.

Nabi Tajima - 117

117-year-old Nabi Tajima © JIJI PRESS/AFP via Getty Images)

Yet another Japanese supercentenarian, Nabi Tajima lived to be 117 years and 260 days old, from her birth on 4 August 1900 to her death on 21 April 2018.

Violet Brown - 117

We head to Jamaica next and to Violet Brown. She lived to be 117 years and 189 days old. She was born on 10 March 1900 and passed away on 15 September 2017.

Emma Martina Luigia Morano - 117

Emma Morano in 2016 © OLIVIER MORIN/AFP via Getty Images

Next is Emma Martina Luigia Morano. The Italian supercentenarian also lived to be 117 years old (plus 137 days) and was born on 29 November 1899 before her death on 15 April 2017.

Susannah Mushatt Jones - 116

Next up we have Susannah Mushatt Jones from the USA. She lived to be 116 years and 311 days old and was born on 6 July 1899 and died on 12 May 2016.

Jeralean Talley - 116

Finally, we have Jeralean Talley, who was also from the USA. She lived to be 116 years and 25 days old. She was born on 23 May 1899 and passed away on 17 June 2015.

Read more: