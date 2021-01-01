Unsubscribe You have now been unsubscribed from the Lunchtime Genius newsletter. If this was accidental, you can easily resubscribe below. Want to be updated when there is BBC Science Focus Magazine news? Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! By entering your details, you are agreeing to BBC Science Focus Magazine terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.