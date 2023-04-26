Best bladeless fans to keep cool this summer
With the weather heating up, these high-tech fans are exactly what you need to stay cool.
Electric fans have been part of daily life since the late 1800s. Some have even become iconic (think the ceiling fans spinning above scenes in Apocalypse Now or Blade Runner). But times are changing: bladeless fans are revolutionising the way we cool ourselves down.
They're safer, move air more efficiently and may help to save money on your electricity bill. Not to mention, they just look cool.
If you're thinking of getting your hands on one, we've listed our top picks at every budget below. The selected options were chosen based on research and analysis of user reviews.
EZSMART Bladeless Fan Cooler
This bladeless fan from Ezsmart comes with an eight-hour timer and is designed to provide controlled airflow to keep you cool while you sleep.
It features both remote and touch controls, allowing users to adjust the fan's power level from across the room, and an 80-degree oscillation to distribute air throughout the room.
The fan is said to be the perfect size to place on a desktop without taking up too much space. If you're looking for affordable bladeless technology, this fan might be a good pick for you.
Airflow Speed Settings: 8
Oscillation: 80°
Noise Level: Not stated
Size: 5D x 15W x 60H cm
Other Tech: Sleep timer
Dyson AM07 Cool Tower Fan
Giants of the tech industry, Dyson’s tower fan uses Air Multiplier technology to draw in the surrounding air and project it outwards. Dyson claim this fan is extremely quiet, with reduced motor noise and vibration.
It was awarded the Quiet Mark by the Noise Abatement Society, a charity that attempt to find solutions for noise pollution. Compared to previous model, the Dyson AM02, it’s stated to be 60% quieter.
It’s also stated to consume 10% less energy, to save on bills and run as efficiently as possible. There’s a remote control to adjust the airflow settings, sleep timer and oscillation.
Airflow Settings: 6
Oscillation: 90°
Noise Level: 61db
Size: H100.7 x W19 x D11cm
Other Features: Sleep Timer, Quiet Mark
Dreo Cruiser Pro
Dreo’s bladeless tower fan aims to make it as easy as possible to control from anywhere. It features a remote control, a companion app or compatibility with Alexa or Google Assistant, designed to offer voice activated, hands-free control.
Standing at 42 inches tall, this large fan is also stated to be able to move air at high speeds of 1236 cubic feet per minute, comparable to the speeds generated by a large ceiling fan.
There is also reportedly an automatic mode, which is designed to sense when the room needs cooling at the hottest times and adjust the power and windspeed.
Dreo claim the fan's noise can drop to 34db at its quietest, with an enhanced sleep mode stated to help you find a balance between cooling and noise. Sleep mode is stated to also turn off the display, preventing any disturbing light.
Airflow Settings: 10
Oscillation: 90°
Noise Level: 34-48db
Size: 32.3D x 32.3W x 106.4H
Other Features: Sleep Timer, Voice Recognition
Seville Ultra Slimline Tilt Tower Fan
This Tower Fan from Seville Classics is said to feature a two-step tilt to help you direct air specifically throughout a room. There are three tilt positions to choose from, with 55-degrees of oscillation.
The fan is also said to feature a touch display channel to select a power setting, or there’s the option to use a remote. Seville Classics also claim this fan helps to save on energy, with a 24-watt CD motor.
There is also the option to choose from three wind settings: natural, sleeping and normal. Seville Classics also fitted an automatic timer which can range from 30 minutes to seven hours and 30 minutes, meaning you can set it to a specific time while sleeping.
Airflow Settings: 5
Oscillation: 55°
Noise Level: 68db
Size: H 101.6 x D 27.9 x W 33.0 cm
Other Features: Sleep Timer
Dyson HP00
While bladeless fans are great for keeping cool, they might only be useful for half the year. Dyson’s HP100 fan provides both hot and cold air, as well as providing air purification.
It features a built-in thermostat, which allows the fan to focus on reaching a specific temperature, whether hot or cold. So, while it aims to keep you cool in summer, Dyson state it can save up to 30% in running costs when maintaining room temperature in winter.
Airflow Speed Settings: 10
Oscillation: 70°
Noise Level: 35db (approx)
Size: (mm) 632 (H), 222 (length), 222 (width)
Other Features: Heating, Air Purifying
CONBOLA Desk Fan
This desk fan from Conbola is designed to not take up too much space, stated to provide a cool breeze for a smaller personal space, while working or in an office
It features three speeds that are adjustable with touch controls. It’s also portable thanks to being battery operated, charged by USB-C. There are also LED lights for decoration, plus three different colours to choose from.
Airflow Speed Settings: 3
Oscillation: n/a
Noise Level: 50 db
Size: 9D x 12.4W x 30H
Other Features: LED lights, portable
What are the advantages of bladeless fans?
- Safer: As there are no blades, there is no risk of injury or accidents caused by anything being caught in the blades. Some will also feature automatic shut-off features, turning off the fan if it is knocked over or falls, to help further reduce risk of damage.
- Quieter: Bladeless fans are often quieter than traditional fans because they use air multiplier technology to create a smoother airflow. If you’re using them while sleeping or working from home, they may be less likely to disturb you.
- Easy to clean: Bladeless fans are easy to clean because they don't have any exposed blades, which can accumulate dust and dirt. While traditional blades can be hard to clean properly, bladeless fans can simply be wiped down. They also often use a removable filter, which can be cleaned to maintain air quality.
- More energy-efficient: Bladeless fans use less energy than traditional fans because they create a continuous airflow that requires less energy to maintain. This means they don't need as much power to move the same amount of air. Over time, this can save you money on your electricity bills.
