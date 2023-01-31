If you’re sick of your phone’s dreaded beeping, it’s time to upgrade. From sunrise simulators to sound-activated 'click clocks', here is our rundown of the best alarm clocks that will get you out of bed in style.

Best alarm clocks to buy this year

Lumie Bodyclock Spark 100

Lumie’s Bodyclock alarm clock gradually increases light levels over 30 minutes to simulate a sunrise, waking you up gently.

The sunrise intensity can be adjusted based on your experience and preferences. In the evening, the sunset feature may help you drift off naturally, darkening your display and minimising light. Plus, there’s a nightlight option for children or people who prefer not to sleep in the dark.

There is also an optional beeping alarm if you’re a deep sleeper, and a tap-controlled snooze if you’re feeling like extending your sleep by a luxurious nine minutes.

Evilto Digital Alarm Clock Projector

This alarm clock from Evilto projects onto your ceiling, providing a large clock that should be pretty hard to miss once your morning alarm goes off.

The clock itself displays time, temperature and humidity on an LED screen, and the projector can be set to ‘off’, or three different levels of brightness depending on your preference. The device can also be adjusted by up to 180 degrees, so you can decide exactly where you’d like the clock to be projected.

It also functions as a radio, searching for and storing stations from a wide range of different frequencies.

If you don’t want a traditional alarm, the radio can be set to wake you up in the morning and you can set a sleep timer of 5-90 minutes.

There’s a snooze function, plus a USB port to charge your phone, so you’re always ready for the day ahead.

Gingko Flip Click Clock

This smart alarm clock tells the time on demand, activated by a soft clap or snap of your fingers. It features sleek engraved buttons and a light alarm, encased in a wooden finish of your choice.

The buttons allow you to set an alarm and a gentle tap will snooze it. There’s an option to set the display to permanent, if you get a bit tired of all the clicking (not that we would).

Acctim Vista Radio Controlled Digital Alarm Clock

A more retro option, this travel alarm clock from Acctim Vista is controlled entirely by radio waves, designed to ensure precision when keeping the time, with adjustable time zones. It has a flip case at the bottom, which can double as a stand or be flipped up when travelling.

It’s a bit of a throwback, featuring an LCD display that shows indoor temperature and your calendar, as well as a beep alarm with a snooze function. Sometimes, old is gold.

The Tech Bar Smart Tube Light Desk Alarm Clock

This alarm clock features six clock faces with tube lights that can be changed for LED numbers in different shades and colours, plus an album of images to ensure the backs of the clock faces are entirely customisable.

There is also a photo album mode which also supports a sound system to play music, a choice of six alarms and a dynamic screensaver, all atop a DJ-deck-style metal base. There’s also a 'multiple alarm' setting for especially deep sleepers.

Amazon Echo Dot Smart Speaker

Amazon’s Echo Dot gives you access to Alexa, allowing you to play music, answer questions, make calls and catch up on news and weather, all controlled entirely using your voice.

This 5th Generation Echo dot features an improved audio experience when compared to older models, as well as the most advanced LED display clock of all the models, so you should be able to set alarms and check the time with ease.